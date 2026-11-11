Kangana defamation case: Defence files plea to play video, quiz complainant

The defence counsel in the criminal defamation case filed by 83-year-old farmer Mahinder Kaur against Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday moved an application seeking permission to play a purported interview video of the complainant and confront her with her earlier statement.

The court has fixed November 25 as the next date of hearing. The testimony of Mahinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village, is yet to be completed.

During the previous hearing on November 5, the defence had informed the court that it would file an application seeking permission to play the video.

The case relates to a 2020 tweet in which Kangana allegedly misidentified Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano, a participant in the Shaheen Bagh protests, and further alleged that such women were “available for Rs 100” to participate in protests.

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Mahinder Kaur had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Kangana in January 2021. A local court granted bail to Kangana on October 27 last year.