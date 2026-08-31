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Home / Bathinda / Kangana Ranaut defamation case: Prosecution witness cross-examined in Bathinda court

Kangana Ranaut defamation case: Prosecution witness cross-examined in Bathinda court

Mandi MP appears via video conference; arguments on passport surrender application remain pending

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:14 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. PTI file
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A prosecution witness in the criminal defamation case against BJP’s Mandi MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was cross-examined in a Bathinda court on Monday.

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The witness, Gurpreet Singh, is a relative of complainant Mahinder Kaur, an elderly farmer from Bahadurgarh Jandian village here.

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Advocate RS Behniwal, counsel for Mahinder Kaur, said three prosecution witnesses had been examined so far in the case.

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The cross-examination of the complainant would be conducted on the next date of hearing, scheduled for September 15, subject to her health condition.

Kangana appeared before the court through video conference.

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Meanwhile, arguments on an application seeking surrender of Kangana’s passport were not held on Monday and remained pending.

The case relates to a 2020 tweet in which Ranaut allegedly misidentified Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano, a participant in the Shaheen Bagh protests, and further alleged that such women were “available for Rs 100” to participate in protests.

Mahinder Kaur had filed a criminal defamation complaint against the actress in January 2021.

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