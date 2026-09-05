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Home / Bathinda / 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan': CM Mann inaugurates 4th edition in Bathinda

'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan': CM Mann inaugurates 4th edition in Bathinda

On Teachers' Day, several teachers, employees cane-charged while marching towards CM’s venue; protesters seek pay hike, DA and restoration of OPS

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 08:59 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Mann with Gurdas Maan during the inauguration of 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' in Bathinda on Saturday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday inaugurated the fourth edition of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium here, marking the second time that Bathinda hosted the opening ceremony of the state’s flagship sports event.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said he chose Bathinda for the inauguration because of the city’s significance to the Malwa region.

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“This is Bathinda, the heart of Malwa. When officers came to meet me, I said, let us go to Bathinda for the inauguration. I have not come here for a speech,” he said.

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The fourth edition of the games will see participation from sportspersons aged 14 to 70 years and above, with players from three generations taking part. The participants have been divided into nine age categories.

Competitions will be held in 38 sports disciplines, besides four para-sports disciplines. The state government has earmarked prizes worth Rs 12.5 crore for the event, Mann said.

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The CM said the government had allocated Rs 1,790 crore for sports this time, underlining the state’s focus on developing sporting infrastructure and encouraging youth to take up sports.

During the event, Mann honoured Commonwealth Games silver medallists Lovepreet Singh and Harjinder Kaur, presenting Rs 50 lakh each to the two sportspersons.

A short video highlighting the sports initiative was also screened on large screens installed at the stadium.

Cabinet ministers Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Hardeep Singh Mundian, besides MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, were among those present at the inauguration ceremony.

The ceremony also featured a performance by renowned singer Gurdas Maan, who enthralled the audience.

The games could not be held last year as the authorities were engaged in relief and rehabilitation operations following floods that affected several parts of the state.

Teachers, employees cane-charged

Elaborate security arrangements were made at the stadium, with a large number of police personnel deployed to maintain law and order. The arrangements were particularly significant as several employee unions had threatened to stage protests during the Chief Minister’s programme.

Some protesters, including teachers, reached near the CM’s venue after breaking through police barricades and blocked a road at Hanuman Chowk. They were initially cane-charged while marching towards the CM’s venue.

Later, they were again cane-charged after they blocked the road and were taken to different police stations.

The protesters demanded a hike in basic pay, dearness allowance (DA) and other allowances, besides restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The protesters included activists of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, the 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front Punjab, and the Employees and Pensioners Joint Front.

They wanted to show black flags to the CM and said they would go wherever the Chief Minister went in the coming days.

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