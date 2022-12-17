Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

Muktsar, December 17

A 16-year-old boy, who was kidnapped on November 25 from Kotbhai village in Gidderbaha subdivision, was allegedly killed for not paying Rs 30 lakh ransom.

The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and two letters from kidnappers to pay the money or face dire consequences.

It had, however, reported the matter to the police on the same day.

Though the police had started investigation, detained some persons as well, yet the kidnappers killed the boy. Sources said that the boy was killed about 10 days ago, but one of the suspects confessed it to the police on Friday.

Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, SSP, Muktsar, said, "The accused have confessed that they have killed the boy. We are, however, yet to get the body. As of now, five accused are in our custody."