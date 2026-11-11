Kin, Dalit activists block road over Abohar youth’s murder

Hundreds of protesters, including family members and Dalit community activists, staged a protest by placing the body of a slain youth, Ajay Kumar, at the main market chowk in Abohar on Tuesday, blocking traffic and demanding justice for the victim. The protesters sought strict action against all those allegedly involved in the murder.

Following the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the post-mortem examination of Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sant Nagar in Abohar, who was shot dead on September 27 was conducted on Monday, nearly 20 days after his death.

On Tuesday, when the family members set out to take the body for the last rites, they stopped at the main market chowk and staged a dharna.

The protesters announced that they would not lift the dharna until the police administration and the Punjab Government accepted their demands. The protest continued for nearly two hours, disrupting traffic in the area. The protesters also raised slogans against the state government.

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Ajay Kumar was shot outside the Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Sant Nagar in broad daylight on September 27. He was rushed to a hospital by his family members but succumbed to his injuries on October 19.

The murder had triggered widespread resentment among members of the Dalit community. The family and community members had kept his body in the hospital mortuary and staged a prolonged protests, demanding strict action against the main accused and others allegedly involved in the crime.

After nearly two hours of protest, the administration reportedly accepted the protesters’ demands. The family lifted the dharna and proceeded with the last rites.