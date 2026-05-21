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Home / Bathinda / Kith and kin of slain SAD activist begin indefinite protest in Bathinda

Kith and kin of slain SAD activist begin indefinite protest in Bathinda

The protesters alleged that police personnel had accompanied the accused who opened fire on April 29

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:55 PM May 21, 2026 IST
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Kith and kin of a slain SAD activist stage a protest by blocking a road outside the district administrative complex in Bathinda on Thursday. (Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma)
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The kith and kin of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) activist Nirmal Singh ‘Titu’, who recently died after suffering a bullet injury in a land dispute case on Thursday, began an indefinite protest outside the district administrative complex here by blocking a road, demanding the arrest of the accused and registration of a case against an SHO posted in Faridkot district.

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Titu, a resident of Gurusar Sainewala village here, had sustained a bullet injury on April 29 and died during treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on May 16. The incident reportedly stemmed from an old land dispute between distant relatives in Faridkot district.

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A day before the firing incident, Kotkapura police had reportedly booked Titu in a case related to the alleged abduction of a woman. However, his family denied the allegation, claiming that the elderly woman was a close relative and was living with them willingly.

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The protesters alleged that police personnel had accompanied the accused who opened fire on April 29. They have refused to cremate the body until arrests are made.

Dalip Singh, brother-in-law of the deceased, said, “Three weeks have passed since the firing incident, but no one has been arrested.  We will continue our protest until all accused are arrested and the SHO who accompanied them at the time of the firing is booked. The body is lying in the mortuary and we have not yet given consent for the post-mortem.”

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A case against Gurmeet Singh, Nihal Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurwinder Kaur, Rajwinder Singh and two unidentified persons was registered at Sangat police station.

Meanwhile, SP (City) Nainder Singh met the protesters, but they remained firm on their demands. “We are trying to resolve the issue at the earliest,” the SP said.

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