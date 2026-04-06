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Home / Bathinda / Kothe Sandhuan Wale landowners set example by waiving six months’ lease amount for tenant farmers

Kothe Sandhuan Wale landowners set example by waiving six months’ lease amount for tenant farmers

Villagers said such efforts can encourage others to support farmers in tough times

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 08:00 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Farmers making an announcement at Kothe Sandhuan Wale near Ablu village in Bathinda district on Monday.
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Several landowners of Kothe Sandhuan Wale near Ablu village here have set an example by waiving six months’ lease amount to help tenant farmers hit by a severe hailstorm on Saturday.

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The hailstorm lasted about 35 minutes and caused heavy losses, damaging wheat crops across a large area. Farmers who had taken land on lease were the worst affected and are now facing financial problems.

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Girdaur Singh Sandhu first waived lease rent for 30 acres, for six months and appealed to others to do the same. Following this, Darshan Brar did the same for 4.5 acres, Dhola Ram for four acres, and Sukhmander Singh for six acres.

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This step has given relief to many tenant farmers after crop losses. Villagers said such efforts can encourage others to support farmers in tough times.

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