Kurukshetra-based NGO gets nod for infra upgrade in primary schools across Punjab

The Department of School Education has allowed a Kurukshetra-based NGO, Anjveda Vikas Sansthan, to provide free infrastructure support and educational resources, besides undertaking student development programmes and teacher capacity-building initiatives in government schools across the state.

Under its flagship ‘Jeevan Manch’ project, the NGO had approached the department seeking authorisation and cooperation to upgrade school facilities. In the initial phase, the initiative is focusing on government primary schools across eight districts of the Malwa region, including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda, Fazilka, Muktsar, Faridkot, Moga and Ferozepur.

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While granting permission, the department stipulated that all assistance must be provided entirely free of cost, with zero financial liability on the state government or the Education Department.

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The approval order — issued by the office of the Director School Education (Secondary) to NGO president Saurav Saini — lays down strict conditions. The NGO is barred from conducting any commercial promotion, brand marketing, political, or religious activities on school premises. Its representatives must coordinate with the District Education Officer (DEO) and respective school heads before undertaking visits or activities, aligning all work with the School Management Committee (SMC) based on actual campus needs.

All donated equipment and assets will become school property and must be recorded in the institutional stock registers. Interventions must not cause any disruption to daily classes or the academic calendar, directs the Education Department.

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The NGO must strictly adhere to the department’s 2019 policy guidelines governing CSR and charitable funds in government schools. The Education Department retains the right to inspect, modify, or revoke permission at any time.

The NGO has identified 26 key categories of potential assistance based on local requirements. These include basic infrastructure like LED lights, ceiling fans, air coolers, RO water purifiers, toilet repairs, and sanitation facilities, alongside academic tools such as smart TVs, desktop computers, library resources, science lab equipment, sports kits, ramps, and classroom furniture.

To address staff shortages in specific subjects, the NGO also plans to hire private teachers on a contractual basis to deliver instruction in arts, crafts, and vocational fields.

Describing its overall mission as building a healthy, educated, and self-reliant society through community welfare, education, and healthcare, the NGO emphasised that all operational expenses will be self-funded.