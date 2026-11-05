Labourer found dead at historic Faridkot gurdwara

A labourer was found dead at the historic Gurdwara Tilla Baba Farid here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Baali Singh, aged around 55 and a native of Uttar Pradesh. He had performed sewa (voluntary service) at the complex during the day on Tuesday and went to sleep in the langar (community kitchen) hall at night. In the morning, he did not respond to calls from other volunteers, who then informed the gurdwara management.

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The police reached the spot shortly after being alerted and took possession of the body. Preliminary investigation suggested that the labourer might have suffered a cardiac arrest during sleep.

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The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.