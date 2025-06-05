Lambi firecracker factory blast: A week on, no trace of woman who owns the land

It has been almost a week since the blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Fatuhiwala village in the Lambi Assembly segment in the early hours of Friday claimed five lives and left nearly 30 people injured. However, neither has a magisterial probe been ordered, nor has responsibility been fixed on any official.

Notably, within hours of the incident, Abhijeet Kaplish, Deputy Commissioner, Muktsar, had said that the district administration had not granted permission for the factory. He had further announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. Additionally, the District Red Cross Society arranged three ambulances to send the bodies to the victims’ native places in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the factory belonged to AAP activist Tarsem Singh, his son Navraj Singh, and his wife Sukhchain Kaur – all residents of Singhewala village. Following the tragic incident, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who is the MLA from Lambi, said that although the factory was owned by an AAP activist, the law would take its course.

As of now, four accused – Tarsem, his son Navraj, a labor contractor Raj Kumar, and an alleged explosives supplier Parshant Goyal – have been arrested. They were produced in court on Wednesday. The court remanded Parshant Goyal to five days of police custody, while the other three were sent to judicial custody.

Sukhchain Kaur, who owns the land where the factory was located, is currently absconding. Meanwhile, some of the injured are still hospitalised and recovering from their injuries.

Gurpreet Singh Thind, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Muktsar, confirmed that no departmental action has been taken against any official so far. Furthermore, Abhijeet Kaplish, Deputy Commissioner, Muktsar, said that no magisterial probe has been ordered, although the police are conducting an investigation.

Notably, a case has been registered at the Lambi police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), as well as provisions of the Indian Explosives Act and the Factories Act.

Akhil Chaudhary, SSP, Muktsar, said, “A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the SP (D), is thoroughly investigating the incident. Four people have been arrested so far. Some items were seized from the blast site, but the forensic science report is awaited.”