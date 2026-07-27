Lawrence Bishnoi aide booked for demanding Rs 5 crore extortion from Muktsar businessman

Muktsar police have booked gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide, Naveen Kumar alias Aarzoo Bishnoi, for allegedly making WhatsApp calls to a local businessman-cum-politician and demanding Rs 5 crore as extortion.

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The businessman claimed that he had been receiving the extortion calls for about a week and finally approached the police. The police have booked Aarzoo Bishnoi and an unidentified person in the case.

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Inspector Ravinder Kaur, SHO of Muktsar City-1 police station, said, “We have booked Aarzoo Bishnoi and an unidentified person and are investigating the matter.”

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Notably, a social media post issued in the name of Aarzoo Bishnoi and some others had claimed responsibility for the murder of Abohar-based businessman Sanjay Verma last year. Aarzoo is an accused in the murder case.

Meanwhile, in Malout town, two firing incidents have been reported in a colony over the past few days, triggering fear among residents.