‘Letters of shame’ campaign targets AAP MLAs over Jhota’s murder, tension prevails

Tension prevailed outside residences of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Mansa district and other parts of Punjab on Monday.

An action committee leading the agitation for justice for anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota called upon protesters to deliver ‘lahnat pattar’ (letters of shame) to AAP legislators and ministers.

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The protest campaign was scheduled between 12 noon and 3 pm to hold AAP representatives accountable for their alleged silence over Jhota’s murder.

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A large police contingent has been deployed outside the residence of Mansa MLA Vijay Singla as protesters reached the premises to present him with a letter of shame. However, Singla was not present at his residence. The protesters also had a verbal argument with the police.

Former Budhlada MLA Hardev Singh Arshi was among those present at the protest.

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Meanwhile, a tent was erected outside the residence of Budhlada MLA Budh Ram amid the ongoing agitation.

Earlier in the day, Punjabi singer R Nait, who also hails from Mansa district, joined the protest in support of justice for Jhota.

Some protesters clashed with the police and broke barricades to reach the residence of AAP’s Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. One protester was injured and taken to the hospital.

In Bathinda district on Monday, a verbal clash broke out between some SAD activists and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana during a protest outside the residence of AAP Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana.