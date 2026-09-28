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Home / Bathinda / Liquor vend employee shot dead, youth killed in separate incidents in Bathinda

Liquor vend employee shot dead, youth killed in separate incidents in Bathinda

Bathinda SSP says the police were working on all angles in the murder of the liquor vend staffer. In the Siryewala case, the incident was related to a dispute involving a girl, and two accused have been arrested

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 06:29 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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A police team inspects the spot at Bibiwala village in Bathinda district on Monday. Tribune Photo
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Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Bathinda district in the last 24 hours. A liquor vend employee, aged about 60, was shot dead at Bibiwala village on Monday, while a 21-year-old daily-wager was allegedly killed in an attack stemming from an old rivalry at Siryewala village on Sunday evening.

The liquor vend employee, identified as Sudan Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead by unidentified persons at Bibiwala village on Monday afternoon. He had reportedly started working at the vend about three months ago.

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Sources said three shots were fired, two of which reportedly hit him. He was reportedly standing outside the vend when the assailants opened fire. The Bathinda Cantonment police have started an investigation.

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In the other incident, a daily-wager, Simranpreet Singh alias Simma, of Kotha Guru village, was allegedly killed after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of more than 10 youths at Siryewala village on Sunday evening.

Sources said the attack was linked to an old rivalry. Simranpreet was reportedly attacked along with his friend, Manpreet Singh of Siryewala, who was admitted to a hospital in Rampura Phul. The accused fled the spot.

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The police registered a murder case against around 10 persons on the complaint of Simranpreet’s father, Kulwant Singh.

Bathinda SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said, “We are working on all angles in the murder of the liquor vend employee. In the Siryewala case, the incident was related to a dispute involving a girl. Two accused have been arrested.”

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