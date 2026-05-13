LLB student alleges assault by Muktsar city police; probe initiated

After an LLB student from Muktsar accused police personnel at Muktsar City police station of assaulting him during a visit to file a complaint about his father’s dispute, the police have registered an FIR against two persons, made a DDR entry, sought a medical opinion on his injuries, and launched a departmental inquiry against the cops.

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Jashandeep Singh alleged that his father had been involved in a parking related dispute with some persons, following which they went to the City police station to submit a complaint on April 26. He claimed that police officials refused to listen and became aggressive when he tried to photograph the complaint application.

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According to him, police personnel followed him outside the police station and assaulted him near a hotel before allegedly attacking him again inside the police station, causing head injuries.

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The family said he was later treated at a local hospital and at AIIMS in Bathinda. They alleged that no strict action had been taken even after 15 days and demanded justice.

Meanwhile, Muktsar DSP Pradeep Singh said that an FIR had been registered on the complaint of Tejinderpal Singh, Jashandeep’s father, regarding a parking related dispute, and that a departmental inquiry had been initiated against some cops for allegedly assaulting Jashandeep.

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“Besides, we have made a DDR entry regarding the alleged assault incident and will take further action after receiving the doctors’ opinion about the injuries,” said the DSP.