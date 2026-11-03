Locating property in Bathinda gets easier, pilot project unveiled

To make Bathinda a smart and citizen-friendly city, Mayor Padamjeet Singh Mehta on Monday launched the unit navigation (UniNav) digital navigation pilot project from his own municipal ward-46.

With this initiative, Bathinda has become the first city in the state to introduce a system digitally linking municipal property identification numbers with their precise geographical locations, claimed Mehta.

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The pilot project has been initiated with 2,021 properties in the ward. Once operational, the system will enable residents and visitors to locate registered properties through any smartphone without downloading a separate application.

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The users will be able to enter a property’s municipal identification number and access its exact location, distance, direction and walking route up to the entrance. The service will be available in both Punjabi and English through a web browser.

Speaking at the launch event, Mehta said the initiative would make property identification easier and improve the delivery of civic services. He added that the system could prove particularly beneficial for emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades.

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“The QR code-enabled navigation signboards will also be installed at various locations in the ward, allowing people to access the digital navigation platform by scanning the QR code,” said Mehta.

Officials dealing with property tax, water supply, sewerage, garbage collection, streetlight maintenance and building inspections are also expected to benefit from the system.