Lok Adalat imposes compensation on HDFC Bank for wrongful freezing of advocate’s account in Bathinda

The Permanent Lok Adalat here has imposed damages and compensation on HDFC Bank for deficiency in service after it wrongfully froze the savings bank account of an advocate without valid justification.

The complainant, Advocate Kapil Kumar Bansal, stated that the main branch of HDFC Bank, Bathinda, blocked his savings account in 2018 on the pretext of non-submission of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. However, he maintained that the required documents were submitted to the bank on multiple occasions. Despite this, the account remained frozen for a prolonged period.

Aggrieved by the bank’s action, Bansal approached the Lok Adalat in 2019.

After hearing both sides, the court held that the bank failed to justify its action and was guilty of deficiency in banking service. The court ruled that the complainant was entitled to compensation for the irregular freezing of his account and the unnecessary harassment caused to him.

The court directed HDFC Bank to pay damages and compensation of Rs 10,000, along with litigation costs of Rs 2,200, to the complainant. The matter remained under litigation for nearly seven years.