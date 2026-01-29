DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Lok Adalat imposes compensation on HDFC Bank for wrongful freezing of advocate’s account in Bathinda

Lok Adalat imposes compensation on HDFC Bank for wrongful freezing of advocate’s account in Bathinda

Aggrieved by the bank’s action, Bansal approached the Lok Adalat in 2019

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 02:48 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Permanent Lok Adalat here has imposed damages and compensation on HDFC Bank for deficiency in service after it wrongfully froze the savings bank account of an advocate without valid justification.

Advertisement

The complainant, Advocate Kapil Kumar Bansal, stated that the main branch of HDFC Bank, Bathinda, blocked his savings account in 2018 on the pretext of non-submission of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. However, he maintained that the required documents were submitted to the bank on multiple occasions. Despite this, the account remained frozen for a prolonged period.

Advertisement

Aggrieved by the bank’s action, Bansal approached the Lok Adalat in 2019.

Advertisement

After hearing both sides, the court held that the bank failed to justify its action and was guilty of deficiency in banking service. The court ruled that the complainant was entitled to compensation for the irregular freezing of his account and the unnecessary harassment caused to him.

The court directed HDFC Bank to pay damages and compensation of Rs 10,000, along with litigation costs of Rs 2,200, to the complainant. The matter remained under litigation for nearly seven years.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts