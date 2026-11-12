LPG leak hits supply in Muktsar

An LPG pipeline leak was reported on Wednesday near Kehar Singh Chowk on Kotkapura Road in Muktsar town after a JCB machine struck the underground pipeline during ongoing water supply pipeline work.

According to information, officials of the gas company had earlier stopped the work at the site. However, the work reportedly continued, and the JCB machine accidentally hit the gas pipeline, resulting in a gas leak.

Following the incident, the gas supply was immediately stopped as a precautionary measure. The disruption affected nearly half of Muktsar, with LPG supply remaining suspended for around 30 minutes.

Police personnel also reached the spot and diverted traffic to prevent any untoward incident. Traffic policeman Sukhdev Singh supervised the traffic diversion exercise at the site.