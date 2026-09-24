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Home / Bathinda / LPG tanker leak on Moga-Jalandhar highway triggers panic; driver averts major mishap

LPG tanker leak on Moga-Jalandhar highway triggers panic; driver averts major mishap

Driver steers leaking tanker to isolated area; fire brigade contains gas fumes, no casualties or damage reported

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 10:38 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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The LPG tanker that developed a leak on the Moga-Jalandhar National Highway on Wednesday evening.
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Panic gripped the Moga-Jalandhar National Highway on Wednesday evening after an LPG tanker developed a gas leak while on the move.

Sensing the danger, driver Amritpal Singh steered the tanker away from densely populated areas and towards an open, isolated location, helping avert the risk of a fire or explosion. The local fire brigade rushed to the spot and contained the immediate hazard.

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The tanker was travelling via the Moga-Jalandhar route when the driver noticed the leak. Realising the potential threat to public safety on the busy highway, he refrained from stopping in a populated area and instead moved the vehicle to an isolated location to minimise the risk of fire or explosion.

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Upon receiving the emergency alert, teams from the local fire brigade rushed to the scene. Fire personnel quickly contained the immediate hazard by spraying water curtains to suppress the gas fumes and reduce the risk of ignition.

To ensure safety, emergency responders safely escorted the compromised tanker to an isolated, secure location away from main traffic and residential zones.

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Traffic on the highway was temporarily halted and diverted by local authorities as a precautionary measure during the operation. No casualties, injuries or property damage were reported.

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