Lumpy skin disease resurfaces in Faridkot after four years, farmers question vaccination drive

Lumpy skin disease (LSD) has resurfaced in the Faridkot region after nearly four years, causing concern among dairy farmers and raising questions about the effectiveness of the Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Department’s vaccination drive conducted around three months ago.

Several cases have been reported from villages across the district, with multiple animals infected in individual households and gaushalas. Farmers are worried about the spread of the disease despite vaccination, while allegations of lapses in maintaining the mandatory cold chain for storing and transporting vaccines have put the department’s arrangements under scrutiny.

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According to reports from the affected areas, Jatinder Singh of Arianwala village has three infected animals, while Bohar Singh of Ratti Rori village has reported two cases. In Bazigar Basti, cattle owned by Bauhar Singh and Bhola Singh have also contracted the disease. Balwant Singh of Machaki Khurd village has reported infections among his animals.

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Cases have also been reported from gaushalas in Faridkot and Golewala, as well as villages including Chameli, Bhana, Nathewala and Chahal. Gagan Singh of Nathewala village has two infected animals, while two cattle deaths have been reported from the Nangal area.

The situation is particularly worrying at the Golewala gaushala, which houses around 380 animals but is managed by only four daily-wage workers. The gaushala has 25 acres of land, of which 15 acres are earmarked for green fodder cultivation. However, an alleged shortage of seeds and fertilisers, coupled with inadequate manpower for harvesting, has affected fodder production.

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As a result, the gaushala continues to face a shortage of green fodder and depends largely on wheat husk donated by nearby farmers. The large animal population and limited workforce have heightened concerns over disease surveillance, isolation of infected cattle and the risk of further transmission.

The fresh outbreak despite the recent vaccination campaign has also raised questions over vaccine handling. A department insider said maintaining the prescribed cold chain during storage and transportation is crucial for preserving vaccine potency, but alleged that proper temperature control was not always ensured.

While any breach in the cold chain can reduce vaccine effectiveness, the exact reasons behind the outbreak and the role, if any, of improper vaccine storage have not yet been established.

The vulnerability of young calves remains another concern. Since the LSD vaccine is not administered to calves below four months of age, they remain outside the vaccination programme and are more susceptible to infection. Their presence within affected herds adds to the challenge of containing the disease.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, acknowledged that several cases had been reported in the region. He said the department had carried out a vaccination drive around three months ago, but fresh cases were now emerging. He added that reports on the disease situation were being sent to the state and Central governments for monitoring and necessary intervention.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral infection that affects cattle. Symptoms include fever, characteristic skin nodules, watery eyes, and increased nasal and salivary secretions. The disease can significantly reduce milk production and, in severe cases, lead to serious complications and death.