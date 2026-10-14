Main accused in Punjab anti-drug activist murder case arrested in Rajasthan

The main accused in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was arrested in Rajasthan late Tuesday night, a senior police officer said early Wednesday.

The accused, Ashwani, was arrested along with the pistol allegedly used in the crime, the officer said.

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Meanwhile, the police are awaiting a statement from Jhota’s family before registering an FIR in the case. Two persons have been apprehended so far, including one who allegedly helped Ashwani flee after the shooting.

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Jhota was shot dead on Tuesday following a confrontation with a chemist over drugs at his shop in Mansa. The incident was streamed live on Jhota’s Facebook page, triggering widespread outrage.

His killing led to protests in Mansa on Tuesday, with protesters raising slogans against the police and demanding action against those responsible. Several activists and politicians also reached the town to join the protest.

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The situation turned tense during the day as protesters allegedly vandalised the chemist’s shop and damaged a fire tender.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed across the district, with additional forces also being called in.

Meanwhile, an indefinite protest continues in Mansa. The protesters have also formed a committee to seek justice and to hold talks with the authorities.