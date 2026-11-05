Maj Gen Anand takes over as GOC of 81 Sub Area in Bathinda

Major General K Anand has been appointed as General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Sub Area, at Bathinda Military Station under the South Western Command.

Upon assuming command, he exhorted all ranks to foster synergy, embrace innovation and pursue professional excellence, with collective commitment towards organisational growth and transformation.

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The Sub Area functions under the aegis of the Headquarters 10 Corps, also located in Bathinda, which geographically is among the largest military stations in the country. It is responsible for the operations and administration of static establishments such as logistics echelons, workshops and support units located in southern Punjab. It also handles station accommodation, land and matters pertaining to the welfare of ex-servicemen.