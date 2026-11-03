Make poppy husk accessible to curb drug abuse: Warring

Amid the ongoing protests over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and suspected drug overdose death of a 32-year-old marginal farmer Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa district, former Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has pitched for making poppy husk easily available, triggering a fresh debate on its possible legalisation in the state.

In a nearly two-minute video shared on his Facebook page, Warring is seen interacting with labourers and farmers at a grain market and asking them about the substances they consume to cope with physical exhaustion and body aches.

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In the video, Warring says, “Make poppy husk more readily available. Take action against those selling capsules. Gradually ensure that poppy husk becomes available at affordable prices and is easily accessible. At the same time, continue strict action against ‘chitta’ (heroin).”

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During the conversation, some labourers referred to the use of ‘red capsules’, claiming that a strip of 10 costs Rs 200. They said they consumed capsules when they experienced body ache after hard work, adding that they switched to taking capsules as poppy husk was not easily available.

Questioning the use of such capsules, Warring asked whether poppy husk could be an alternative. He said the government should launch a crackdown on ‘chitta’ (heroin) and consider making poppy husk more readily available. He also suggested that capsule consumption could be reduced if a cheaper alternative was available.

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Before ending the interaction, Warring assured the labourers that their concerns would be addressed if the Congress came to power.

Last year, Warring had advocated studying the Canadian model of marijuana legalisation as a possible approach to tackle the drug menace in Punjab, arguing for an examination of alternative policy measures.