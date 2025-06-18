DT
Home / Bathinda / Malout youth abducted from home after firing, parents injured; financial dispute suspected

Malout youth abducted from home after firing, parents injured; financial dispute suspected

he victim, identified as Ranjit Singh, was taken away by the accused after they forcibly entered his house
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 09:22 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
Ranjit Singh. File photo of abducted youth
A youngster was allegedly abducted from his residence at Malwala Katorewala village near Malout on Monday night by a group of assailants who arrived in an SUV and opened fires, injuring the victim’s parents.

The victim, identified as Ranjit Singh, was taken away by the accused after they forcibly entered his house.

His parents sustained injuries on their legs during the incident and have lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the abductors have demanded Rs 7 lakh from them.

Malout DSP Iqbal Singh said that Ranjit had a financial dispute with some persons, who are believed to be behind the abduction.

“The same individuals had come to his residence about two months ago as well. Last night, they first entered the house, had water, and then took Ranjit outside before abducting him,” said the DSP.

“We have launched a search operation to trace the victim and arrest the accused, said the DSP.

