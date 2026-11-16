Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / Man booked for using brother’s certificates to land Army job in Ferozepur

Man booked for using brother’s certificates to land Army job in Ferozepur

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 05:41 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose.
Advertisement

The police have booked a person for allegedly using his brother’s educational certificates to secure a job in the Army and obtaining a fake Aadhaar card in his name.

According to information, Kabal Singh (58), a resident of Tarn Taran, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that his brother, Bohar Singh, who is presently residing at Padhri village in the Makhu area, had used his educational certificates to get recruited into the Army. He further alleged that Bohar Singh had also got a fake Aadhaar card prepared using his identity.

Acting on the complaint, the Makhu police registered an FIR under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(2) and 336(3), 338, 34 and 35 of the BNS, along with Section 66(D) of the IT Act.

Investigation officer Inspector Kashmir Singh said a probe was on.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts