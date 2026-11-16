Man booked for using brother’s certificates to land Army job in Ferozepur

The police have booked a person for allegedly using his brother’s educational certificates to secure a job in the Army and obtaining a fake Aadhaar card in his name.

According to information, Kabal Singh (58), a resident of Tarn Taran, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that his brother, Bohar Singh, who is presently residing at Padhri village in the Makhu area, had used his educational certificates to get recruited into the Army. He further alleged that Bohar Singh had also got a fake Aadhaar card prepared using his identity.

Acting on the complaint, the Makhu police registered an FIR under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(2) and 336(3), 338, 34 and 35 of the BNS, along with Section 66(D) of the IT Act.

Investigation officer Inspector Kashmir Singh said a probe was on.