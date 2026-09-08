A young man allegedly hung himself and died by suicide at his residence in Faridkot’s Kotkapura town.

Following the incident, local police registered a criminal case and arrested his live-in partner based on a formal complaint filed by the deceased’s father.

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The victim’s father, Binder Singh alleged that continuous mental harassment and coercion by the accused woman, Simarjit Kaur, drove the youth Mandeep Singh, to take the extreme step.

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According to the complaint, Mandeep was in a live-in relationship with Simarjit. His father stated that the relationship was fraught with frequent disputes and that Simarjit had been subjecting his son to persistent mental pressure and torture, forcing him into a state of severe distress.

Based on the statement and formal grievance provided by the victim’s father, police registered an FIR under charges of abetment to suicide.

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The police have arrested Simarjit.

The body of the deceased was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem.