Man dies of suspected drug overdose in Bathinda

A 28-year-old man allegedly died of a suspected drug overdose at Jaga Ram Tirath village here on Friday. The village is the native place of AAP’s Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur.

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The deceased, identified as Sandeep Singh, is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

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Sandeep’s cousin, Bikkar Singh, alleged that he had previously been admitted to a de-addiction centre in an effort to overcome his addiction. However, he claimed that drug suppliers continued to deliver narcotics to his home, causing him to relapse.

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The family questioned the state government’s claims of curbing the drug menace, alleging that the illegal drug trade continues even in the MLA’s native village.

They further claimed that despite some villagers informing the police about alleged drug peddlers, no effective action was taken.

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Bikkar Singh also alleged that villagers who try to stop the drug trade are threatened by the alleged smugglers.

The bereaved family, however, has refused to report the matter to the police, saying it would be of no use.

“These people get bail easily. We have not reported the matter to the police. They are also involved in several theft incidents,” Bikkar alleged.