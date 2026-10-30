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Home / Bathinda / Man killed in attack over dispute at daughter’s matrimonial home in Faridkot village

Man killed in attack over dispute at daughter’s matrimonial home in Faridkot village

Victim had gone to Rameana village to bring back his grandson; murder case registered against son-in-law and four others, 6 to 7 unidentified persons

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:33 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Deceased Kirpal Singh, who belonged to Muktsar
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A man from Muktsar’s Doda village, who had gone to his son-in-laws’ house in Rameana village of Faridkot district, was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute. The victim had gone there to bring back his grandson.

The police have registered a murder case against five named persons, including the deceased’s son-in-law, and 6–7 unidentified persons.

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According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s son Pappu Singh, a resident of Doda village, his sister Jaspreet Kaur had solemnised a love marriage with Prakash Singh of Rameana village about six years ago. A day earlier, Jaspreet had called her brother, alleging that her husband, Prakash Singh, and brother-in-law, Jagjeet Singh, had assaulted her and were threatening to kill her.

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Following this, Pappu Singh, along with his father, Kirpal Singh, and friend Rachhpal Singh, reached Rameana village and took his sister and her daughter to Doda village.

As per the complaint, on the evening of October 29, Pappu Singh and his father, Kirpal Singh, returned to Rameana village to bring back Jaspreet’s son, Sahaj Noor. However, when they asked to take the child with them, Prakash Singh allegedly started hurling abuses. Shortly afterwards, Prakash Singh, along with his family members and associates, attacked Pappu Singh and Kirpal Singh.

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Kirpal Singh sustained severe injuries in the assault and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Kotkapura, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Jaitu DSP Iqbal Singh said that, based on the complainant’s statement, a case under relevant sections, including murder, had been registered at the Jaitu police station against Prakash Singh, his brother Jagjeet Singh, mother Chhinder Kaur, sister-in-law Kuldeep Kaur, Sukhpal alias Pala Singh, and 6 to 7 unidentified persons.

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