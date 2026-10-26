Man kills father in Gidderbaha

A nearly 40-year-old man allegedly murdered his septuagenarian father with a sharp weapon following a dispute over not bringing his wife back from her parental house in Gidderbaha on Saturday evening.

Accused Gurcharan Singh, who worked at a filling station in Bathinda, fled after attacking his father Bakhshish Singh at their house in Bharat Nagar.

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The victim’s wife Jaspal Kaur informed the police that her daughter-in-law had gone to Faridkot on October 7, leaving her three daughters behind.

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Gidderbaha SHO Parvinder Singh said a murder case had been registered on the statement of the deceased’s wife. The raids were being conducted to arrest the accused. The weapon is yet to be recovered.