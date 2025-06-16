Man shot at near Thermal Colony in Bathinda, attackers flee

A man, 35, identified as Lalit Kumar was shot at by two unidentified assailants outside Gate No.2 of Thermal Colony in Bathinda on Monday morning.

According to sources, Lalit had stopped at a tea kiosk after his morning walk when two motorcycle-borne men, with their faces covered, approached him and opened fires before fleeing the spot.

Lalit reportedly sustained bullet injuries on both shoulders.

He was initially taken to the local Civil Hospital and later referred to AIIMS, Bathinda.

A police team reached the spot soon after the incident and initiated an investigation.

A senior police officer said that they had started an investigation, but the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained.