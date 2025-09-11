DT
PT
Home / Bathinda / Man, son injured in Bathinda village following 2 explosions from material ordered online

Man, son injured in Bathinda village following 2 explosions from material ordered online

Police are investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the nature of the material ordered online
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 10:49 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
A man and his son were injured in two explosions caused by material ordered online at a village in Bathinda on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Jeeda village as Gurpreet Singh had ordered some material online.

While working with the material, the first explosion occurred and Gurpreet’s hand was badly injured. He was admitted to Helius Hospital in Bathinda. The second explosion took place in the evening, when Gurpreet’s father, Jagtar Singh, was cleaning the room. In this blast, his eyes were injured. He was also admitted to the hospital.

SSP Amneet Kaundal inspected the site and forensic experts sealed the house.

Police are investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the nature of the material ordered online.

