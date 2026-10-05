Man 'strangles' wife to death over infidelity suspicion in Muktsar

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death at Khirkianwala village in Muktsar district on Sunday night, suspecting her of having an illicit relationship with another man.

The accused, Neela Singh, a construction worker, fled after the murder.

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According to the complaint lodged by village sarpanch Tarsem Singh, Neela suspected his wife, Gurshwinder Kaur, of having an illicit relationship with another man and frequently quarrelled with her.

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As per the sarpanch’s statement to the police, Neela had threatened to kill her four-five days ago, following which she left their house and went to her parental home at Chak Gandha Singh Wala village.

“On Sunday, when his father Nachhattar Singh left home for some work, he left his mother and two children at his sister’s house at Charewan village and brought Gurshwinder back from her parental home on his motorcycle. Thereafter, he strangled her at their house and fled after villagers learnt about the incident,” alleged the sarpanch in the FIR.

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The couple had been married for around 16 years and had a 14-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter.

A forensic team was called to the spot and a search is under way to trace the accused. A case under Section 103 of the BNS was registered against him at Kotbhai police station.