The Barnala district administration has launched the ‘Lucky Draw (Stubble) 2026’ campaign to encourage farmers to manage paddy stubble without burning it. Farmers adopting proper stubble management practices can participate in the lucky draw and win cash prizes.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh said a total prize money of Rs 7 lakh had been earmarked under the campaign. Each week, 25 farmers would be selected through a lucky draw for prizes totalling Rs 1 lakh.

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The first prize is Rs 20,000, the second Rs 15,000 and the third Rs 10,000, while 22 other selected farmers will receive Rs 2,500 each.

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Farmers of the district who manage paddy stubble without burning it during the season can apply for the campaign online. The last date for submitting applications is October 10. Farmers can obtain the online application link by sending a message to WhatsApp number 8264425663.

The Deputy Commissioner said managing stubble by incorporating it into the soil or adopting other suitable methods was important for maintaining soil fertility and protecting the environment. He appealed to farmers to adopt proper stubble management practices and participate in the campaign.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Vivek Kumar Modi said the Agriculture Department was conducting village-level awareness programmes on stubble management methods, farm machinery and government facilities.

Chief Agriculture Officer Sukhpal Singh Gill said the department was working to ensure the smooth implementation of the campaign and encourage more farmers to adopt stubble management practices.

Last year, too, the district administration had organised a similar exercise with the support of some industrialists under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.