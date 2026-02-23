DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Manpreet Badal dismisses 'SAD return' speculation, calls rumours 'misinformation'

Manpreet Badal dismisses 'SAD return' speculation, calls rumours 'misinformation'

BJP leader issues social media clarification amid buzz over possible 2027 Gidderbaha candidature

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 12:25 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manpreet Singh Badal. File photo
Advertisement

Amid rumours that former Finance Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manpreet Singh Badal may soon join the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and could even be fielded as the party’s candidate from Gidderbaha in the 2027 state polls, he on Monday issued a clarification through a social media post, stating, “Let’s not give space to rumours or misinformation.”

Advertisement

“Some social media channel has spread the rumour. But I want to say that any self-respecting leader who envisions a strong, prosperous India belongs with the BJP. For leaders who prioritise national pride and progress, the BJP is the only platform that matches their ambition for India. Let’s work together to ensure India’s golden age,” he said.

Advertisement

Notably, Manpreet remains active in both Gidderbaha and Bathinda Urban Assembly constituencies. He had joined the BJP in January 2023.

Advertisement

He had earlier won four consecutive terms as a SAD candidate from Gidderbaha before losing in 2012 to then first-time Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. At that time, Manpreet contested on the ticket of his own party, the People's Party of Punjab (PPP). He later merged the PPP with the Congress.

He served as Finance Minister during the SAD-BJP government till 2010.

Advertisement

He was elected MLA from Bathinda Urban on a Congress ticket in 2017 and served as Finance Minister in the Congress governments led by Capt Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi.

However, he suffered a heavy defeat in the 2022 Assembly election from Bathinda Urban to first-time AAP candidate Jagroop Singh Gill. He later joined the BJP in 2023 and stepped up his activities in his old constituency, Gidderbaha, in his home district of Muktsar.

In 2024, he contested the Gidderbaha bypoll as a BJP candidate but lost to AAP’s Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts