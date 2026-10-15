Mansa SHO suspended after Parvinder Jhota’s murder; 2 more persons named in FIR

Two days after the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, Mansa City-2 SHO Inspector Beant Kaur has been suspended on administrative grounds.

The move comes amid protests demanding action against the SHO and other police officers, with protesters alleging that they had failed to curb the drug menace in the area.

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“I have suspended SHO Beant Kaur on administrative grounds with immediate effect,” told Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary to The Tribune on Thursday.

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Meanwhile, sources said the state government was likely to take action against another police officer in connection with the matter.

The police have also nominated two more persons in the case. They are said to be associates of accused Ashwani Kumar, with one of them being his family member.

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Sources further said Ashwani had two licensed weapons registered in his name. He had obtained a weapons licence around two years ago, they added.

Jhota was shot dead on Tuesday following a confrontation with chemist Ashwani over drugs at his shop in Mansa town. The incident was streamed live on Jhota’s Facebook page, triggering widespread outrage. Four others were also injured.

The police claimed to have arrested two persons, including the main accused Ashwani. His family members have already been detained.