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Home / Bathinda / Mansa completes SIR of electoral rolls; 319 voters not retained

Mansa completes SIR of electoral rolls; 319 voters not retained

Help desks at District Administrative Complex and sub-divisional complexes to remain operational to assist voters with queries regarding electoral rolls

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 11:59 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Of these, 69,324 voters submitted the required documents to address objections. Representative image/ ANI
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Mansa district has completed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with 69,643 voters issued notices during the exercise.

Of these, 69,324 voters submitted the required documents to address objections, while 319 could not be retained on the electoral rolls due to reasons including death and change of address, said District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur.

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The final electoral rolls will be published on October 12.

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The Deputy Commissioner said help desks at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) and sub-divisional complexes would remain operational to assist voters with queries regarding the electoral rolls.

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