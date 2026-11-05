Following High Court order, Mansa farmer Daljit Singh cremated at his native village

Daljit Singh, whose death, allegedly due to a drug overdose, had triggered protests and a political row over the drug menace in Punjab, was cremated at his native village Bhamme Kalan here on Thursday, following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order allowing his last rites to be held there.

Daljit (35) died on October 27, and his body was found in a field near Ramanandi village. While his family alleged that he had died of a drug overdose, police registered a murder case.

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His mortal remains were brought to Bhamme Kalan from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where a fresh post-mortem examination was conducted on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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An earlier post-mortem had been conducted at AIIMS Bathinda.

Daljit’s family members and villagers gathered at the cremation ground to pay their last respects.

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The high court on Wednesday modified its earlier order, permitting the cremation at Daljit’s native village in Mansa instead of Chandigarh, following a plea by his wife and mother, who had sought that his last rites be performed at his native place.

On Tuesday, the court had ordered a post-mortem examination at the PGIMER and directed that the body be cremated in Chandigarh in the presence of close family members only.

While modifying the order on Wednesday, the court also directed the administration to make adequate security arrangements at the cremation ground.

“As desired by the petitioner, it is made clear that no political party or politician, whether belonging to the ruling party or opposition, or any other group/organization, shall be permitted to participate in or interfere with arrangements for cremation,” the court said.

Daljit’s sister had approached the high court seeking a post-mortem at the PGIMER.

Following his death, several opposition leaders had criticised the Punjab Police and the state government over the incident and the drug menace in the state.

Daljit’s family members and others had earlier staged a dharna, demanding that his body be taken to Mansa, where the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and others are sitting in protest seeking justice for him.

When protesters blocked a road, police used mild force to disperse them, claiming that several mischievous elements had joined the gathering and were attempting to disturb law and order.

Visuals showing police personnel lifting Daljit’s body, carrying it across a road divider and placing it in a vehicle were shared by several opposition leaders on their social media handles.