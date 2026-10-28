Mansa farmer’s death: NHRC seeks action-taken report from Punjab Chief Secy, DGP within two weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Punjab Chief Secretary and Punjab DGP to inquire into the circumstances leading to the suspicious death of Daljit Singh from Mansa and submit an action-taken report within two weeks.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo issued the notices on a complaint filed by Harmandeep Mehra, who alleged that Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan village died under suspicious circumstances and that his body was whisked away by the Punjab Police while the family and supporters were demanding answers and protesting.

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NHRC said the case requires an in-depth probe and that the circumstances must be investigated and reported.

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The death has allegedly been linked to drugs.