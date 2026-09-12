Mansa man loses Rs 2.35 lakh in cyber fraud while trying to book Gurugram hospital appointment

An online attempt to book an appointment at a multi-specialty hospital in Gurugram proved extremely costly for a Mansa resident, Ashish Garg, who allegedly lost nearly Rs 2.35 lakh in a cyber fraud.

According to his complaint, Garg searched online on August 19 for an option to book an appointment at a hospital in Gurugram. Shortly afterwards, he allegedly received a call from a mobile phone number.

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The caller reportedly sent him an application and asked him to complete the registration process by entering his details. Soon after the details were submitted, money allegedly started being deducted from Garg’s bank account.

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He claimed that Rs 2,34,880 was siphoned off from his account.

The cyber crime police have registered a case against an unidentified person and started an investigation.

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Meanwhile, in another incident, Amandeep Kaur, a resident of Boha town in Mansa district, allegedly lost Rs 5 lakh after being lured into buying cheap gold. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The police have advised people to avoid clicking on suspicious links or making payments through unverified platforms.

In case of any suspected cyber fraud, people should immediately report the matter to the cyber crime helpline at 1930 or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, it said.