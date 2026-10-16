Mansa markets reopen amid lingering tension; protests enter 4th day

Mansa markets reopened on Friday after a three-day shutdown triggered by the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, though fear continues to grip local residents.

The partial return to normalcy follows consecutive days of targeted arson. On Wednesday, a mob set fire to the chemist shop belonging to Ashwani Kumar, the main accused in the killing. The tension escalated further on Thursday when protesters set a tobacco kiosk ablaze, adding to the sense of unease among residents.

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Meanwhile, protests entered their fourth consecutive day today. One protest is being held at Tinkoni on the Barnala-Sirsa road, and another is under way at the Mansa Civil Hospital, where Jhota’s body remains in the mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

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The police and civil administration are holding meetings with the action committee to negotiate a resolution, but the committee remains firm on its demands.

These include the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Director General of Police (DGP), along with a CBI probe into Jhota's murder. The committee has also demanded the dismissal of the Mansa SSP, DSP and the concerned Station House Officer. It has further sought that responsibility be fixed and FIRs registered against officials found accountable. The committee also demanded the state government to provide compensation to those four injured during the firing incident on Tuesday.

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Another key demand is that the post-mortem examination be conducted by a panel of doctors from the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

As of now, the SHO of City-2 police station, Inspector Beant Kaur, has been suspended.