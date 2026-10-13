Mansa town observed a shutdown on Tuesday in protest against the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, with activists Lakha Sidhana, Bhana Sidhu and several others reaching the town to lead a protest march against the police.

The protesters blocked the Barnala-Sirsa Road at Tinkoni Chowk near the DC Residence in Mansa.

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The protesters, including farmers, marched through the town, raised slogans against the police and appealed to shopkeepers to shut their establishments in protest against the killing. Several shops remained closed.

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The protest also affected educational institutions, with some private schools sending students back home.

DIG, Bathinda Range, Harjeet Singh, also reached Mansa to take stock of the situation and oversee security arrangements amid the protests.

Meanwhile, talking to The Tribune, Tarsem Singh, father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, said Parvinder Jhota was not a formal member of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) but regularly attended the party’s events and supported it whenever required.

Tarsem Singh said he was also on his way to Mansa following the news of Jhota’s killing.

The killing has drawn comparisons with the murder of singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead at Jawaharke village near Mansa in May 2022. Moosewala hailed from Moosa village near Mansa.