Mansa on edge: 3 SPs, 3 new DSPs deployed amid dual protests; Harsimrat Badal confronts SSP over farmer’s death

Tension prevails in Mansa over the recent killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and the mysterious death of 32-year-old marginal farmer Daljit Singh, with a joint protest seeking justice for both underway at Tinkoni near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence. On Thursday, the state police temporarily deployed three SP-rank officers in Mansa and transferred two sub-divisional DSPs, besides appointing a replacement for a DSP who was recently suspended.

Notably, the bodies of Jhota and Daljit are lying at Civil Hospital in Mansa and AIIMS, Bathinda, respectively.

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Jhota was allegedly murdered on October 13 and his postmortem examination is yet to be conducted. Daljit, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his native Bhamme Kalan village, allegedly died of a drug overdose, according to his family, while the police have registered a murder case. His post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday, but the body remains at AIIMS, Bathinda.

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Meanwhile, some medical experts have said that a body cannot be kept in a freezer for an extended period after a postmortem examination. Doctors at Civil Hospital have also made special arrangements to preserve Jhota’s body.

Both families have refused to perform the cremations. Jhota’s parents have demanded the resignations of the Chief Minister and DGP, among other demands, some of which have been met. Daljit’s mother, sister and wife have demanded the release of all those detained while his body was being brought to the protest site in Mansa on Tuesday, and action against those accused in the suspected drug overdose death. However, his father Jarnail Singh consented to the postmortem examination.

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As per the FIR, Jarnail alleged that three men from neighbouring Ramanandi village abducted his son from the Bhamme Kalan bus stand around 7.30 am on October 27, when Daljit had gone to drop his daughter to school. He alleged that the accused returned around 11.30 am and dumped Daljit’s body near a tree on the Ramanandi link road.

In his statement to the police, Jarnail said he had learnt that Mandeep, Gurvinder and another Mandeep, all from neighbouring Ramanandi village, had beaten his son and administered a poisonous substance to him, leading to his death. He said they had an earlier dispute with Daljit and sought legal action against them.

The police registered a murder case and arrested all those named in the FIR. They were produced before a court on Thursday, which remanded them in two-day police custody, a police officer said.

Jarnail was taken to his residence in Bhamme Kalan village on Thursday to discuss the matter with his family and persuade them to perform the cremation. He reportedly met his sister there. However, Daljit’s wife, sister and mother remain firm on their demands and continue to participate in the protest in Mansa.

Jhota’s father Bhim Singh announced that the action committee would not hold talks with the state government until those detained were released and the FIRs registered against them were cancelled.

Meanwhile, the posting orders stated that Faridkot SP Narinder Singh had been temporarily attached to Mansa, while Rajbir Singh and Harjinder Singh, who were awaiting postings, had also been temporarily posted to Mansa.

Besides, Gurpartap Singh has been posted as DSP Mansa, Harvinder Singh Sra as DSP Sardulgarh and Saravjeet Singh Brar as DSP Budhlada. Budhlada DSP Sikander Singh has been transferred as DSP, 6th IRB, Ladha Kothi in Sangrur.

Special DGP Praveen Kumar Sinha has been camping in Mansa to assess the situation. Sources said some of the additional police personnel deployed on Wednesday were sent back on Thursday. However, a large number of police personnel remain deployed across Mansa district.

Notably, protesters in Mansa stopped serving langar to police personnel following Tuesday’s police action.

During the day, the action committee seeking justice for Jhota held a meeting attended by Tarsem Singh, leader of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. Although the action committee did not divulge details of the meeting, sources said a demand for strict action against the police personnel was raised.

The committee is scheduled to hold a meeting with nearly 50 organisations from across the state in Mansa on October 30. It has also written to them seeking support. The committee has already announced a 24-hour gherao of AAP MLAs on October 31.

The protest remained peaceful on Thursday, but an uneasy calm prevailed in the town. Late in the evening, Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary held a meeting with local traders and assured them that peace would be maintained.

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday evening met Daljit’s family at his residence. She also had a heated conversation with the Mansa SSP over the phone and flayed the state government and the police for allegedly taking away Daljit’s body. She also asked the SSP about the whereabouts of Daljit’s father. The SSP reportedly told the MP that the family should lodge a missing person report if they were unaware of his whereabouts.