A day after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead in Mansa, a mob, including some Nihangs, vandalised and demolished the shop of accused Ashwani Kumar near the main railway crossing, where Jhota was shot on Tuesday, before setting it on fire. Meanwhile, the district administration demolished the front portion of Ashwani’s house in Veer Nagar onWednesday.

The shop was attacked with iron rods, sticks and swords before an earth moving machine stationed nearby was used to demolish it.

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A large number of police personnel were present at the spot to maintain law and order. Sources said a nearby shop had reportedly been vacated ahead of the action. Tension prevailed in the area, with some Nihangs also reportedly engaging in a minor clash with the police. The mob also raised some slogans.

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Earlier, Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said police personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order. “The civil administration is taking some action over a house after a complaint regarding illegal construction was received in the past,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said the main accused Ashwani had been arrested in Rajasthan late Tuesday night. The police had been searching for him after the shooting, which also left four others injured. The incident was captured in a Facebook live stream by Jhota, showing a confrontation between him and the chemist shop owner over the alleged sale of drugs.

Jhota was known for campaigning against drug abuse and exposing the sale of addictive substances through the drug stores. His killing has triggered widespread protests in Mansa, with activists and supporters demanding action against those responsible. The town is observing a shutdown for the second consecutive day today.

Jhota's body is still lying at the Civil Hospital, with the postmortem examination pending.