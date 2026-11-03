Mansa rower on mission to popularise sport

For Asian Games bronze medallist Satnam Singh, winning medals for the country is not enough. The rower from Fatta Maloka village in Mansa district is now striving to introduce more youngsters to a sport that has brought him international recognition but remains largely unfamiliar in his home region.

Notably, Mansa district has produced three Asian Games medallists — Swarn Singh Virk, Sukhmeet Singh and Satnam Singh — despite having no rowing facility.

Advertisement

Whenever Satnam visits his home district, he makes efforts to popularise the sport by visiting schools and other educational institutions, delivering lectures and motivating students to explore rowing as both a career option and a sporting pursuit.

Advertisement

Despite winning medals at two consecutive Asian Games, Satnam’s family has not had the opportunity to watch him compete in person. With no local training infrastructure, he has had to train away from home for extended periods, leaving his family to follow his sporting journey through phone calls and television or online coverage.

His experience reflects a larger challenge facing aspiring sportspersons in the district, where talent is abundant but access to specialised sporting facilities remains limited.

Advertisement

Hailing from an agrarian family, Satnam, who serves in the Indian Navy, won his second Asian Games bronze medal in September 2026, partnering Salman Khan in the men’s double sculls event at the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan. The Indian pair created history by securing the country’s first-ever Asian Games medal in the event.

Satnam had earlier won bronze in the men’s quadruple sculls at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, alongside Sukhmeet Singh, Parminder Singh and Jakar Khan.

Satnam’s sporting journey began with an encounter that changed his ambitions. A former handball player, he was introduced to rowing after his school physical training instructor invited international rower Swarn Singh Virk to interact with students. Inspired by Swarn, Satnam decided to take up the sport and joined the Punjab State Institute of Sports in Ropar for training.

He subsequently joined the Indian Navy through the sports quota in 2019 and continued his rowing training at specialised centres outside Punjab.

His journey from a village in Mansa to the Asian Games podium demonstrates what can be achieved when talent receives the right guidance and opportunities. It is this experience that he now hopes to share with schoolchildren.

In an interaction with The Tribune, Satnam said popularising rowing and inspiring young people to take up the sport would be meaningful measures of his success.

“Swarn Singh Virk inspired me to take to rowing. If even one person takes up the sport after watching me, my rowing is a success,” he said.

He stressed that his primary aim was to raise awareness about the sport.

“I have won two bronze medals at the Asian Games, and my main aim is to make people aware of my sport. If they do, I will be proud. A number of people here are still unaware of this sport,” he told The Tribune.

Satnam hopes to encourage youngsters to take up rowing and explore sporting opportunities beyond more popular disciplines by sharing his experiences and highlighting the opportunities the sport offers.