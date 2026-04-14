icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Massive fire at road construction plant near Lalgarh military station, trucks gutted

Massive fire at road construction plant near Lalgarh military station, trucks gutted

Blaze triggered by sparks spreads rapidly due to strong winds; firefighting operations last four hours

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar/Sriganganagar, Updated At : 10:42 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The fire gutted two trucks, partially burnt the third
Advertisement

A massive fire broke out at the hot mixing plant of a private road construction company near Lalgarh Military Station in Sriganganagar on Monday evening. The blaze was so intense that two trucks parked at the site were completely gutted, while the cabin of another truck was partially damaged. Machinery at the plant also suffered damage.

Advertisement

It took nearly four hours to bring the fire under control. According to fire department sources, two fire tenders—one each from Sriganganagar and Lalgarh Military Station—were rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

Several vehicles, including an oil tanker, were parked at the plant. Reportedly, the fire initially engulfed a truck after sparks from the plant ignited it, and it spread rapidly due to strong winds.

Advertisement

Firefighters attempted to move the oil tanker to prevent further escalation, but their efforts failed as it was stuck in a pile of mud.

With the combined efforts of fire brigade personnel, army fire control staff, plant employees, labourers, and nearby villagers, the fire was eventually brought under control by night.

Advertisement

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was caused by sparks generated during the hot mixing process. The presence of asphalt and bitumen at the site further fueled the flames. Firefighters used chemical foam along with water to douse the blaze.

The incident reportedly caused losses worth several lakhs.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts