Massive fire at road construction plant near Lalgarh military station, trucks gutted

A massive fire broke out at the hot mixing plant of a private road construction company near Lalgarh Military Station in Sriganganagar on Monday evening. The blaze was so intense that two trucks parked at the site were completely gutted, while the cabin of another truck was partially damaged. Machinery at the plant also suffered damage.

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It took nearly four hours to bring the fire under control. According to fire department sources, two fire tenders—one each from Sriganganagar and Lalgarh Military Station—were rushed to the spot.

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Several vehicles, including an oil tanker, were parked at the plant. Reportedly, the fire initially engulfed a truck after sparks from the plant ignited it, and it spread rapidly due to strong winds.

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Firefighters attempted to move the oil tanker to prevent further escalation, but their efforts failed as it was stuck in a pile of mud.

With the combined efforts of fire brigade personnel, army fire control staff, plant employees, labourers, and nearby villagers, the fire was eventually brought under control by night.

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Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was caused by sparks generated during the hot mixing process. The presence of asphalt and bitumen at the site further fueled the flames. Firefighters used chemical foam along with water to douse the blaze.

The incident reportedly caused losses worth several lakhs.