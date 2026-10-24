Medical store kept shut ‘fearing raid’ sealed; police suspect banned drug sales

The Moga Police and the Health Department’s Drug Control wing on Saturday sealed a medical store in the town that had remained closed since the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

Police suspect that the owner of Guru Nanak Medical Store kept the shop closed because he feared a raid over the alleged sale of banned medicines. Health Department officials said repeated phone calls to the owner had gone unanswered.

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The store, located at the T-Point on Kacha Dusanjh Road, was sealed after officials found violations of the prescribed rules. It is the third medical outlet in the district to be sealed since the Mansa killing incident.

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The action follows violations of orders issued by the District Magistrate regarding the sale and stocking of prohibited medicines.

Officials said the shop’s closure came as the police and drug control teams stepped up inspections across the district. They suspect the owner stayed away because he feared the checks would expose the illegal sale of drugs. The administration has not yet specified the violations found at the store or whether any case has been registered against the owner.

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The sealing follows two earlier actions. Barkat Medical Store on Nigaha Road was sealed over the sale of prohibited capsules. During a joint inspection of T.S. Medical Agency on Charik Road in Basti Mohan Singh, officials recovered 150 tablets of Pregabalin 150 mg (Pegcob 150 SR), which had been stocked in violation of the District Magistrate’s orders. The medical store was subsequently sealed.

The crackdown has gathered pace in Moga since the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.