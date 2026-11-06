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Home / Bathinda / Medical stores inspected under anti-drug drive in Muktsar

Medical stores inspected under anti-drug drive in Muktsar

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Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 04:34 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Police personnel inspect a medical store in Muktsar on Thursday.
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The district police, along with the Drug Inspector, conducted surprise inspections at eight medical stores in Muktsar subdivision as part of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign on Thursday.

The inspections were carried out in the areas falling under the Muktsar City, Sadar and Bariwala police stations under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Rana. A team comprising DSP Bachan Singh, three SHOs, around 50 police personnel and staff of the Drug Inspector’s office took part in the drive.

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The teams checked stock registers, prescription records, drug licences and documents related to the sale of intoxicating medicines. Samples of certain medicines were collected, while their expiry dates and packaging details were examined.

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The police directed medical store owners to comply with drug laws and warned of strict action against violations.

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