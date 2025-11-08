DT
Home / Bathinda / Meet Hayer warns of protest if Vande Bharat train doesn’t halt at Barnala by Dec 1

Meet Hayer warns of protest if Vande Bharat train doesn’t halt at Barnala by Dec 1

Meet said he had earlier met the Railway Minister and requested that the train be given a halt at Barnala

Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 02:38 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
AAP MP from Sangrur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, on Saturday said that he, along with residents of Barnala, would start a protest at the Barnala railway station after December 1 if the Vande Bharat train, which runs from Ferozepur to Delhi, is not halted at this station by that time.

Meet said he had earlier met the Railway Minister and requested that the train be given a halt at Barnala, from where passengers from Barnala and nearby areas of Moga, Mansa and Bathinda districts also board trains.

“The minister has now assured me that the train will be halted at Barnala within a few days. He told me that the file had already been cleared. I have given them time until December 1. Meanwhile, the Parliament session will also be held, and I will raise the issue there as well and bring an adjournment motion in the House. Besides, I will personally meet the Railway Minister. If the train is halted at Barnala, I, along with local residents, will welcome this decision,” said Meet.

