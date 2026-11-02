Minister Khuddian, Sardulgarh MLA meet Jhota’s family on 21st day of protest, express condolences

A day after a new state government panel met with the father of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and two members of the Action Committee, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, accompanied by Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali, visited the bereaved family on Monday evening and expressed their condolences.

They are the first two AAP leaders to meet the family since Jhota was killed on October 13.

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Their visit comes amid continued protests and mounting pressure on the AAP-led state government to act on the 14 demands raised by the Action Committee following Jhota’s killing. The protest entered its 21st day on Monday.

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“I shared the family’s grief,” said Khuddian, while leaving from there.

Later, Bhim Singh, Jhota’s father, said the minister spoke to the family politely and expressed his condolences.

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“Khuddian assured us that he would help Jhota’s sons. He also said he could relate to our pain, as he too had suffered a similar tragedy of losing his father, former MP Jagdev Singh Khuddian. On our demand for a meeting with a panel of ministers and chief secretary, he said the matter will be discussed. We told him we were ready for talks whenever they wished. We will now discuss the matter with the Action Committee,” he said.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in Mansa town in view of their visit.

Notably, during the Action Committee’s meeting with the new panel, comprising ADGP Gautam Cheema and former Mansa Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh, it demanded on Sunday that the next round of talks be held under the leadership of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and Chief Secretary KAP Sinha.

Jhota was shot dead on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident triggered widespread protests, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case. His body is still lying at the local Civil Hospital, with the post-mortem pending.

The committee has sought a formal notification confirming the government’s acceptance of its 12 demands and demanded the withdrawal of all cases registered against protesters before the next meeting.

Meanwhile, the committee has reiterated its call to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Sangrur on November 5. It has said the agitation will continue until all its demands, including the resignations of the Chief Minister and the DGP, are met.

Meanwhile, the body of 32-year-old marginal farmer Daljit Singh, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his native Bhamme Kalan village on Tuesday, is also lying at AIIMS, Bathinda.

Daljit Singh’s post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday. His family remains divided over his cremation, with his father agreeing to it, while his wife, mother and sister opposing it.

They are demanding withdrawal of cases against those arrested or detained while taking his body to the protest site in Mansa.

Furthermore, gangster-turned-activist Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana and Mohanjit Singh Sheron were produced before a court through video conferencing, and their police remand was extended by a day.

Harpal Singh Khara, counsel for Lakha, said, “Lakha complained of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing. We have filed an application seeking a special medical examination for him.”

Jhota’s father appeals to Rahul Gandhi and Beant Singh’s family to stay away from protest

Earlier in the day, Bhim Singh said that he had no personal enmity towards Rahul Gandhi. However, he appealed that no member of Rahul Gandhi’s or Beant Singh’s family should participate in the protest.

“If they attend the protest, we may face religious action, including being ostracised from the Sikh Panth or declared a ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct),” said Bhim.