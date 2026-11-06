Ministerial, clerical staff go on two-day strike in Muktsar

A two-day pen-down strike by ministerial and clerical employees began on Thursday, disrupting work in several government offices across Muktsar district. The employees are demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments, the removal of Pay Commission anomalies and the regularisation of contractual staff.

Punjab State Ministerial Employees Union district president Khushkaranjit Singh, general secretary Pushpinder Singh and DC Office Employees’ Union district president Harjinder Singh Sidhu alleged that the government had failed to fulfil employees’ demands during its four-year tenure, despite repeated meetings and assurances.

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They claimed that the government had also failed to implement decisions taken during meetings with employee representatives. Criticising the release of a three per cent DA instalment as a Diwali gift, they said it was an entitlement of employees.

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The strike affected the functioning of the offices of the Deputy Commissioner, SDMs, tehsils, sub-tehsils and Treasury. The leaders warned of intensifying the agitation if their demands remained unaddressed.