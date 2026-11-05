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Home / Bathinda / Ministerial employees burn CM Mann’s effigy over pending demands in Bathinda

Ministerial employees burn CM Mann’s effigy over pending demands in Bathinda

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:23 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Punjab State Ministerial Services Union protests in Bathinda.
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The Punjab State Ministerial Services Union on Wednesday burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to protest against the state government’s failure to fulfil their long-pending demands.

The protest was held following a state-level call given by the union. The employees said the government had failed to address their demands, which included restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, payment of 63 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) at par with the Central Government, restoration of discontinued allowances and implementation of the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme.

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They also demanded the withdrawal of government notifications dated January 15, 2015, and July 17, 2020.

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The union has announced a two-day pen-down and computer shutdown strike across the state on November 5 and 6 to press for its demands.

District president Kewal Bansal and district general secretary Lal Singh Ralla said employees would continue their protest until the government addressed their demands.

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